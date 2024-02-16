Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading Up 2%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. 29,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,182% from the average session volume of 2,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Institutional Trading of Renaissance International IPO ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

