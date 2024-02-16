Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $179.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.16.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

