Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Request has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $109.75 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,091.61 or 0.99877740 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013674 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00167687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11107121 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $5,075,004.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.