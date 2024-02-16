Reviewing Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) & Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) and Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Arca Continental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $7.64 million 2.37 -$6.22 million ($0.32) -4.06 Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A $3.86 2.92

Arca Continental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arca Continental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arca Continental 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Barfresh Food Group and Arca Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Arca Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -52.49% -183.21% -78.49% Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Arca Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arca Continental beats Barfresh Food Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages. It sells its products under the Coca-Cola Company, Aybal, DASANI, Ciel, Cepita Del Valle, Del Valle, Aquarius, Minute Maid, POWERADE, Fuze Tea, Ingenio Famaillá, Dulna, El Manjar Toni, Golos, Lato, BLaK, DUNKIN´DONUTS, Toni, Santa Clara, fairlife, Topsy, Tortolines, Prispas, Enre2, Tostitos, Bony, La Abeja, Bokados, Inalecsa, and Wise and Deep River brand names. The company sells its non-alcoholic beverages under the Coca-Cola Company brand; and snacks under the Bokados, Wise, Deep River, and other brands. Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

