Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 1593871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Revolution Bars Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market cap of £7.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.15.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets in the United Kingdom. Its bars provides food and drink products. The company operates bars and pubs under the Revolution, Revolución de Cuba, Peach, Playhouse, and Founders & Co brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

