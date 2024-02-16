Rhumbline Advisers Has $44.97 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $44,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

