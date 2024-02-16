Rhumbline Advisers Has $54.23 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 680,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $54,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

