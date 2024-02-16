Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $44,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,621 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,364 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

