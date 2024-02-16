RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 over the last three months. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,103,000 after buying an additional 382,343 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RingCentral by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.