RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Down 6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 230,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,054,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

Get RingCentral alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

RingCentral Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Activity at RingCentral

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RingCentral by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 15.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 139,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.