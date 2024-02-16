RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:RLI opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 722,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

