Rocket Lab USA’s (RKLB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,863 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

