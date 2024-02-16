Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
