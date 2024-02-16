Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

RCI opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

