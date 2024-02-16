Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by Barclays from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.81.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
