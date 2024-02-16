Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Roku Trading Down 17.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $77.80 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile



Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

