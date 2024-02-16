Roth Capital Weighs in on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $185,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.