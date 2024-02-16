Roth Capital Weighs in on Wag! Group Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wag! Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wag! Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Wag! Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 366,510 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. purchased 81,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $144,272.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 16,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $28,726.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,263.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. bought 81,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $144,272.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 184,093 shares of company stock worth $330,411 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

