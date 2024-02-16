Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $53.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BN opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

