Royal Bank of Canada Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $379.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $379.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.44.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $223.35 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $220.07 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average is $251.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

