Royal Bank of Canada Increases Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $17.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Independence Realty Trust stock remained flat at $15.52 during trading hours on Friday. 1,020,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,981. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.68 and a beta of 1.07. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

