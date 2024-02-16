RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $14,769,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in RTX by 15.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 281,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 59.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 38.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 56,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

