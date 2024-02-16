RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $54.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $53.55 on Monday. RxSight has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $1,403,177.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,660 in the last three months. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RxSight by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RxSight by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RxSight by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,484,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,057 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 307.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

