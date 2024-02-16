Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.80

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.80 and last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 272430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

