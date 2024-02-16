Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 4.3%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.33. 430,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,005,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,358 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

