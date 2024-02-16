Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$31.50 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

TSE:SAP opened at C$28.27 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.69. The stock has a market cap of C$11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. 42.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

