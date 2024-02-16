Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 76500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

