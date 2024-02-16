Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Saratoga Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 7.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

