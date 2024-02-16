Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after buying an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $11.98 on Friday, hitting $136.87. 1,701,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,708. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SRPT

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.