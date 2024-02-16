Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,140,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 2,065,440 shares.The stock last traded at $48.21 and had previously closed at $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $16,332,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

