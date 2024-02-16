Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $66,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,332,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

