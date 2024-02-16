Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

