Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)'s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.62. Approximately 1,031,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,545,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. FMR LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 950,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 843,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 753,699 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,749,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,009,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

