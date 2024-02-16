Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $267.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage stock opened at $286.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,213,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,044,000 after purchasing an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

