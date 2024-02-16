Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $216.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $221.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.