SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) versus Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Critical Survey

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) and SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Seagate Technology and SENSIO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seagate Technology -11.25% N/A -3.00% SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seagate Technology and SENSIO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seagate Technology $7.38 billion 2.50 -$529.00 million ($3.50) -25.19 SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SENSIO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seagate Technology. Seagate Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.3% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Seagate Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seagate Technology and SENSIO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seagate Technology 2 10 6 0 2.22 SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seagate Technology presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.39%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About SENSIO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.