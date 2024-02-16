ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $773.68. 346,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $733.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.