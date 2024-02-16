Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $88.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.53.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,460.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $98.90.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

