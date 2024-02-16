Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Declines By 19.3%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 73,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,706.53% and a negative net margin of 2,037.29%.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

