Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 21.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

Greenlane Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.