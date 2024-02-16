Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 21.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Greenlane Stock Performance
Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.29.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter.
Greenlane Company Profile
Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.
