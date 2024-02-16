Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rises By 21.0%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICON Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $290.14 on Friday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $181.92 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in ICON Public by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ICON Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

