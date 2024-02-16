Short Interest in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Decreases By 8.6%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 157,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NRC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 34,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $969.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.42. National Research has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,240,782 shares in the company, valued at $176,416,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,181 shares of company stock worth $10,601,605. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of National Research by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

