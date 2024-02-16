Short Interest in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Decreases By 8.6%

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 722,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

RLI Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC grew its position in RLI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 722,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in RLI by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in RLI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.91. 137,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average is $135.41. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

