Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Declines By 17.6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.19. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.20.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercorp Metals
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.