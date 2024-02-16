Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Declines By 17.6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.19. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,358 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

