Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Drops By 9.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 123,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Tilray Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 6,621,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,109,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.33. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.
In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
