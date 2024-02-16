Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Drops By 9.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 123,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Tilray Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 6,621,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,109,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.33. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 25.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

