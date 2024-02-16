Short Interest in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expands By 17.0%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 773,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 187,931 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.