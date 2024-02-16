Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW) Declines By 19.6%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000.

Tritium DCFC Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of DCFCW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

