Short Interest in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Expands By 7.5%

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VBNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

VersaBank Price Performance

VersaBank stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.80.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the third quarter worth $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 24.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

