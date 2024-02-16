Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Expands By 7.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VTEX Stock Down 2.6 %

VTEX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. 102,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,208. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VTEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VTEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of VTEX by 8.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

