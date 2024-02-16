Short Interest in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Drops By 17.8%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.